Richard C Young & Company Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Lifted by $319,124; Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Position by $721,515 as Shares Rose

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 4,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,387 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 49,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 3.84 million shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 36,291 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.67M shares stake. Hartford Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,344 shares. 22,514 are held by Farmers National Bank & Trust. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). D E Shaw stated it has 7.88M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 192,384 shares. 801,170 are held by Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Seabridge Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Estabrook Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Loomis Sayles Lp owns 1.44% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10.70M shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.17% or 135,474 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd has invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi reported 3,200 shares. Rampart Inv Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,384 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Oil Spikes After Tanker Attacks – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.01M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “11% Dividend Yield And Growing Book Value With Insider Purchases – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yield-Based Pricing For The High-Yield BDC Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stable 9.5% Yield And Shareholder Approval To Increase Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TCG BDC Inc.: 9% Dividend Yield With Upside For Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Top 3 Yielding Buy-Rated Stocks: FDUS, GAIN, GLAD – TheStreet.com” with publication date: June 11, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 12,487 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 210,911 shares. Lakeview Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,185 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 0.02% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg stated it has 13,011 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wespac Ltd reported 63,809 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 20,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.