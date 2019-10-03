Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.09 Million; Shares Rose; Bidu Us (BIDU) Shares Declined While Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased by $4.86 Million Its Stake

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 23,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 71,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 47,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 11.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07 million, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.75. About 765,706 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 21.80 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Things Look Precarious for IQ Stock Post Q2 Earnings Disappointment – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyundai Pact Improves Aptiv’s Chance To Reap Driverless Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is the Chinese Government Tightening Its Grip on Alibaba? – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Pros and Many Cons of iQiyi Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, Baidu, Other China Stocks Off on Report U.S. Mulling Investment Limits – TheStreet.com” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.