Richard C Young & Company Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM); Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.28 Million as Stock Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 364,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 208,924 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 17,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 60,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 42,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.59. About 2.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Capital holds 121,440 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 22,247 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 13,013 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,000 shares. Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability owns 218,676 shares. 5,679 are held by Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Park West Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.04M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 24,100 were reported by Westfield Lp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa), New York-based fund reported 320,000 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 100,130 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Communication Limited Co has 145,010 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fosun invested in 273,947 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 6.15M are held by Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.