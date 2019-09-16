Richard C Young & Company Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Pico Holdings (PICO) Sentiment Is 1.03

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 32 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold stakes in Pico Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 13.53 million shares, down from 13.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 25 Increased: 15 New Position: 17.

Richard C Young & Company decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 11.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Richard C Young & Company holds 85,173 shares with $16.98M value, down from 95,811 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $48.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $183.57. About 512,976 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $204.43’s average target is 11.36% above currents $183.57 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was made by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Richard C Young & Company increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 13,338 shares to 69,526 valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 23,232 shares and now owns 71,189 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.98M for 16.63 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $580,792 activity.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 8,503 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO) has declined 16.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn’t Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Appoints Nicole Weymouth, Dorothy Timian-Palmer; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Exits Position in Pico Holdings (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 16/05/2018 – PicoBrew Continues Mission to Get the World Brewing with Pico U “Universal Craft Brewing Appliance,” Launching on Kickstarter; 19/03/2018 – Global Pico Projector Market Expected to Reach $5,002 Million, Globally, by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings: Lead Indepenedent Director Daniel Silvers Won’t Seek Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Board Changes

Bandera Partners Llc holds 6.89% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. for 999,432 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 122,584 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.71% invested in the company for 129,300 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.63% in the stock. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 114,785 shares.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $209.53 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 275 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.