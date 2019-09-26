Richard C Young & Company Has Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Nucor (NUE) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 65,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 212,450 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71M, up from 146,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 1.49M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 16,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 115,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 98,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 1.97M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 350,777 shares to 439,012 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 2,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,523 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 300,549 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited has 156,727 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Natl Pension Service holds 400,715 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp accumulated 0.03% or 551,735 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 100 shares. Ruggie Capital holds 130 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 140,089 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Savings Bank Tru has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 270 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 1.63% or 168,368 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 492,244 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 180,221 shares.

