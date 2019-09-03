Richard C Young & Company Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined While Martin & Company Raised by $704,250 Its Holding

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 145.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 28,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 19,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 10.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 2.27M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 36,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 13.09M shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 164,977 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 40,717 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 50,627 shares. Hartford Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 42,210 shares. Utd Fire Group Inc Inc owns 45,766 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 14,492 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 396,918 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 13,500 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 15,783 shares. Mai holds 0.16% or 205,493 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 1.54M shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands works to lower debt load – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Up 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 838,775 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 23,457 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Mgmt has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,555 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company reported 51,101 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 78,485 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 354,368 shares. Nordea Invest holds 2.18% or 8.87M shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 196,281 are held by First Fiduciary Counsel Inc. 765,539 were reported by Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 644,447 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Birinyi Assocs Inc owns 48,450 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.07% or 11,350 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).