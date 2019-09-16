Richard C Young & Company Trimmed Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Market Value Declined; Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Markel (MKL) Holding by $774,279; Market Value Rose

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.75. About 892,930 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 711 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 4,312 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 5,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1166.99. About 12,734 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 170,222 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,073 shares. Capital Guardian Trust owns 5,747 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont accumulated 0.83% or 50,288 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interactive Financial invested in 98 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,533 are owned by Qs Investors. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Somerville Kurt F reported 9,171 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs has 0.34% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 510 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.33% or 382,291 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rowland Inv Counsel Adv invested in 610 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd invested in 0.6% or 12,909 shares.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,296 shares to 252,220 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,189 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.55 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $109.48M for 36.84 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.