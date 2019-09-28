Richard C Young & Company Has Raised Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) as Valuation Rose

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 17,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 60,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 42,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 10,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 46,952 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 57,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance, a California-based fund reported 11,792 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 45,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Slate Path Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 101,000 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 235,000 shares. Eminence Cap Ltd Partnership reported 4.51M shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 25,130 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Verition Fund Management Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 28,165 shares. 36,685 were reported by Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comerica National Bank reported 43,604 shares. Scopus Asset Lp holds 0.67% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 359,917 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 997,247 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 411,956 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $78.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 410,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year's $0.13 per share. CF's profit will be $61.13M for 43.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 18,656 shares. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 251,102 shares. Focused Wealth Inc accumulated 7,579 shares or 0.28% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Matrix Asset Advisors New York holds 29,868 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,260 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,933 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 1,530 shares. Invesco owns 3.51 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc stated it has 11,874 shares. First Amer Retail Bank invested in 10,329 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carlson Cap Mngmt invested in 2,946 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 169,305 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

