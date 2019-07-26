Richard C Young & Company Upped Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Goldcorp New (GG) Shareholder Franklin Resources Cut Its Position

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 28,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, up from 67,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 95.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 19.34 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 971,610 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 20.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 506,274 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 4.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 2,557 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 635,108 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,434 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 31,682 are owned by Keystone Planning. Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 113,598 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Barr E S & stated it has 3.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 2.79% or 562,725 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.11% or 19,120 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 101,428 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 39,459 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.16% or 86,109 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential to Buy for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Announces Conditional Special Dividend upon Approval of Goldcorp (GG) Transaction – StreetInsider.com” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potential $12M payday for Goldcorp chairman Telfer raises investor ire – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Newmont readies leadership team post-merger with Goldcorp – MINING.com” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Strike hits Goldcorp’s Cerro Negro mine in Argentina – MINING.com” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 111,681 shares to 429,611 shares, valued at $55.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 19,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.