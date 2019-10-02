Richard C Young & Company Cut Its Position in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by $497,699; Forest Hill Capital Increases Holding in Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 114,621 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 8,947 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,296 shares to 252,220 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,455 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company accumulated 31,049 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp owns 826,584 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Communication Ny has 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Syntal Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 121,859 shares. Atwood Palmer owns 40,600 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Kennedy Cap Management Inc reported 397,436 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 120,609 shares. Amer Century accumulated 791,091 shares. Assetmark owns 7,461 shares. Scout Invests Inc invested in 225,699 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 29,290 shares to 256,502 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,084 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).