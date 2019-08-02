Richard C Young & Company Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $2.79 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Richard C Young & Company increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 62.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard C Young & Company acquired 52,721 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Richard C Young & Company holds 136,431 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 83,710 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 2.88 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON

Ecolab Inc (ECL) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 385 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 358 reduced and sold their holdings in Ecolab Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 204.31 million shares, down from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ecolab Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 44 to 43 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 326 Increased: 286 New Position: 99.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Monday, February 25 report. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $102 target. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancshares N A New York reported 46,979 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru Co invested in 0.56% or 54,631 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,057 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 31,462 shares. Community Tru And Inv reported 1.63% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Opus Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.61% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boothbay Fund Management Llc stated it has 44,205 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 33,619 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,220 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 96,293 shares stake. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Geode Capital Llc owns 17.57M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd owns 13,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 937,685 are held by Swedbank. 753,812 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 10.98% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. for 749,111 shares. C Worldwide Group Holding A S owns 3.37 million shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 7.01% invested in the company for 153,461 shares. The Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Partners Llc has invested 6.14% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 52,377 shares.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.80 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 39.16 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.