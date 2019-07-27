Richard C Young & Company Has Increased Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Valuation Rose; Coty (COTY) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,762 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 39,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87 million shares traded or 119.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 896,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.89 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works’ Margins Seem To Be Holding Up Well As Growth Slows – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. had sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Announces Turnaround Plan to Better Leverage Its Platform and Step up Performance – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Coty Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.23M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.