Richard C Young & Company Increases Position in American Tower New (AMT); Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined While Manchester Capital Management Cut Position by $505,824

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 7,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 2,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 10,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 4.00 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 38,783 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 36,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.06. About 1.16M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.82 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,436 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability accumulated 231 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability has 0.69% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street owns 62,934 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.73% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Growth Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 250,000 shares. Bokf Na owns 10,278 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru reported 3,478 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.23% stake. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 58,358 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 93,862 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 358 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,638 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,885 shares to 19,167 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).