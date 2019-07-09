Richard C Young & Company Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Raised as Stock Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 2765.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 62,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, up from 2,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 1.74 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,762 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 39,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 820,784 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0.05% or 920,618 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 45,637 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.28% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Voya Investment Mgmt owns 273,937 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Guardian Life Of America reported 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 597,903 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Mai Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,536 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 19,720 shares. Asset Strategies stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 1,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 109,624 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.99M worth of stock was sold by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank accumulated 0.97% or 45,536 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 230,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 3.66M shares. 362,908 are owned by Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 3,760 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 158,832 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,040 shares. Montag A & Associates Inc holds 11,188 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp owns 117,496 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Caprock Grp, a Idaho-based fund reported 1,722 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

