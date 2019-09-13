Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.12 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) as Market Value Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) by 76.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 838,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 951,625 shares traded or 47.93% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 1.58M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 212,808 shares to 5.24M shares, valued at $175.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 421,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ANH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 2.31% less from 50.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 576,221 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 317,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 75,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 22,060 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 253,408 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 4,875 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Boston Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 82,074 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 163,053 shares. Css Il reported 88,621 shares stake. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,420 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group owns 114,767 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 300,348 shares.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 12,493 shares to 108,837 shares, valued at $9.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Advsrs has 169,860 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,046 shares. State Bank Of The West invested in 4,413 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Illinois-based Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.68% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hills State Bank invested in 0.55% or 10,701 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 239 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity owns 15,969 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Everett Harris Ca owns 1,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital reported 1,892 shares. Bartlett Lc holds 0.71% or 95,417 shares in its portfolio. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust invested in 1,250 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 19,682 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,963 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82M for 16.17 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.