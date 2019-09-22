Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Its Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Position as Share Price Declined; Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.07 million shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 708,891 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.30 million, up from 687,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,943 shares to 65,841 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,281 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) embarks on EU court battle over 13-bn-euro tax bill – Live Trading News” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.