Richard C Young & Company Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $3.46 Million; Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Richard C Young & Company increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 120.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard C Young & Company acquired 31,151 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Richard C Young & Company holds 56,898 shares with $6.32 million value, up from 25,747 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $253.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 9.26M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 13 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.64 million shares, down from 4.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 36,850 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $428.29 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 36.57 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. for 536,061 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 40,572 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.31% invested in the company for 644,003 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 444,795 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.