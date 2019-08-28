Richard C Young & Company Stake in Avista (AVA) Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Allen Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Share Value Rose

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 128,771 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 118,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 251,188 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: US firm Houlihan Lokey parts ways with Rajiv Kochhar’s Avista Advisory Group; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Avista Introduces Solar Select™ Renewable Energy for Large Business Customers; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA SETTLEMENT INCLUDE FIN COMMITMENTS

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 73,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 91,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49 million, down from 164,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $557.52. About 289,656 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

