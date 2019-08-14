Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake By $319,124; 4 Analysts Bullish Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Richard C Young & Company increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 9.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard C Young & Company acquired 4,693 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Richard C Young & Company holds 54,387 shares with $3.73M value, up from 49,694 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $52.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: William Blair

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $47.0000 52.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $62 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $58 Maintain

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,677 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 92,878 shares stake. Korea Inv reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 87,486 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 1,579 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 165,790 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 10,616 shares. Altfest L J invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Research & Inc stated it has 56,351 shares. Provident Investment Management owns 11,858 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% stake. Oppenheimer And owns 70,240 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 45,102 shares. Utd Fire Gp reported 8,000 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 6.94 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability Com reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iowa Bank accumulated 125,482 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davis R M invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 5.69% or 221,830 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 8,450 shares. Patten has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Holdings Inc owns 539,389 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Da Davidson has 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 484,071 shares. 801,696 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. 12.15M are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 31.04M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Cleararc owns 106,815 shares. Bar Harbor Serv has 5.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $222.07 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.