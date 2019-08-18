Richard Bernstein Advisors Upped Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $7.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $21.49 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 852.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 40,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 45,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 4,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Grp Incorporated holds 15,388 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 56,826 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 397,851 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 41,394 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 10,607 shares. Wellington Shields accumulated 0.11% or 7,576 shares. Blackrock has 133.00 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 56,164 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 9,600 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,127 shares. Cna reported 17,070 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 584,255 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 22,410 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amer Natl Tx accumulated 0.04% or 29,000 shares. Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) reported 24,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,261 shares to 192,457 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,866 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 0.26% or 59,511 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 1,844 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 13.19 million shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Allstate reported 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Swiss Bankshares owns 1.97 million shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated owns 1,759 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc Inc has 23,237 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 12,300 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,802 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 1,378 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Salem Mngmt has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,247 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.6% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dana Invest holds 68,579 shares. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.22% of the stock.