Richard Bernstein Advisors Trimmed Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $941,400; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $69.92 Million as Share Value Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 37,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 18,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 56,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 8.44M shares traded or 38.89% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.13 million, down from 6.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 399,711 shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,869 shares to 61,237 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $533.26 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 58,759 shares to 432,181 shares, valued at $521.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.