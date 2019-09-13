Richard Bernstein Advisors Trimmed Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $907,532; Stock Rose; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 1.59 million shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 9,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 56,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 5.00M shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,580 shares to 31,170 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 28,612 shares to 68,722 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.56 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.