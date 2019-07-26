Richard Bernstein Advisors Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $1.77 Million; Share Price Declined; As Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $8.65 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 536,017 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 47,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,031 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 105,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 4.64 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SEEKS REGULATORY APPROVALS FROM CHINA, EU FOR DICAMBA-TOLERANT GM SOYBEANS BEFORE BRAZIL LAUNCH -EXECS; 24/04/2018 – DoE-Energy Effic: Headlights vs. Highlights: Season Four of Better Buildings SWAP Showcases General Motors and L’Oréal USA; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM REPORTS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – JOHN ROTH, NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA PLAN INCL $2.8B INVESTMENT IN 2 NEW VEHICLE PROGRAMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 175,812 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Granite Investment Partners Limited owns 1.51M shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 1.25M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 77,894 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 7,423 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 55,619 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 28,835 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 85,320 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 129,997 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 1.04M shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 874,945 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $159.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).