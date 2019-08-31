Richard Bernstein Advisors Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Increased by $1.03 Million; As Dht Holdings (DHT) Share Price Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $312,800

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 306,224 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 15,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 413,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive

