Richard Bernstein Advisors Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Trimmed by $791,235 as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Stake by $98.18 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 17,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 57,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75M shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $241.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 36,809 shares to 425,450 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

