Richard Bernstein Advisors Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Strategic Financial Services Boosted Community Bk Sys (CBU) Position by $434,535

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 4,130 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 67,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,912 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 48,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 1.80 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,633 shares to 6,214 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,341 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity.