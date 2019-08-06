Richard Bernstein Advisors Raised By $921,196 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Has 0.3 Sentiment

Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 10 trimmed and sold stakes in Mam Software Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.56 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mam Software Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 34.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 13,547 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 53,015 shares with $3.63M value, up from 39,468 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $37.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 3.18 million shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 46,459 shares to 8,072 valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 37,656 shares and now owns 18,916 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Trust Fl reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Polar Llp has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 111,116 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 0.87% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 372,412 shares. Logan has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 1% or 500,000 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 4,538 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 240 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 0.14% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.69% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 301,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 20,270 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,379 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 74,500 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,862 for 45.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. for 3.08 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 939,335 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bandera Partners Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 110,408 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.48% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 301,220 shares.

The stock increased 3.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1,022 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $136.99 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 35.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.