Richard Bernstein Advisors Position In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Lifted; Bank Of Hawaii Upped Position in Realty Income (O) by $494,940 as Stock Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 14,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 53,095 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, up from 38,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $233.47. About 3.25M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 13,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 476,145 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19,851 shares to 56,102 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,389 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp reported 921,417 shares. 2.88M are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cubic Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stralem & Inc owns 26,725 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.75% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 906,754 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Cypress Capital Gp owns 6,709 shares. Mader And Shannon Wealth accumulated 15,188 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Maine-based Bangor State Bank has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jaffetilchin Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,207 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Srb holds 0.06% or 2,740 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,163 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. by 21,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,846 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).