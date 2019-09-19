Richard Bernstein Advisors Maintains Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE); New England Research & Management Trimmed Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Stake by $402,675; Share Value Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 71.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 68,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 40,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 204,628 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 11,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612,000, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 3.55M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,396 shares to 79,866 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,812 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (KXI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

