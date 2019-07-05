Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Its Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $3.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Select Equity Group LP Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $1.01 Billion; Market Value Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 85.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 46,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 54,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 786,721 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24 billion, up from 97,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 72,005 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 0.33% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,290 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). North Star Asset Management holds 44,761 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Co holds 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 4,058 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 252,585 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 3,307 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 224,752 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 223,342 shares. E&G Advisors Lp has invested 0.18% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Legacy Private Tru Co reported 28,119 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12,123 shares to 55,486 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30 million for 9.48 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 95,275 shares. Hikari Limited holds 22,800 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 196,093 shares. Tctc Holding Lc holds 1,570 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bancorp has 1.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 22 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. S R Schill Associate reported 1,063 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 29,750 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Holderness holds 1,421 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 45,140 shares stake. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 5,488 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Amer Asset owns 952 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 1,753 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc owns 59,643 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.