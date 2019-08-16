Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.74 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $39.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.76. About 3.79 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $302.63. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Management Associate Ny accumulated 6,500 shares. Winfield Associate Inc accumulated 8,474 shares. City stated it has 176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 345 are owned by Washington Bancshares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 26,402 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.05% or 4,538 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 205,464 shares. Cordasco Network invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valley Advisers stated it has 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Maplelane Limited reported 521,313 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Company has 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 113,780 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $94.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has signed a multi-year deal with television writer-producers, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the names behind HBOâ€™s popular show Game of Thrones – Live Trading News” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney, Netflix, Amazon and AT&T – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix is Now Oversold (NFLX) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix De-Fanged: Growth Story At Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 159,849 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 9,792 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading reported 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 118,990 shares. Guild Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.08 million shares. Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 191,478 shares. Blue Financial Cap holds 2,631 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 1,326 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,944 shares. Moreover, Capital Impact Limited Liability Company has 1.88% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,548 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.25% or 264,501 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,932 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.