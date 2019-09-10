Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Netease (NTES) Stake Raised by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 84,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, down from 103,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $280.34. About 535,604 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23 million shares to 8.13 million shares, valued at $224.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 4.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.52% stake. 6,995 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Llc. 394,194 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Management Company. 128,728 are held by Cullinan Associates Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 305,106 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pettee Inc holds 11.81% or 133,959 shares. California-based Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap City Trust Company Fl holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,141 shares. 86,109 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. St Germain D J reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Godsey Gibb holds 7,316 shares.

