Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (TS) SI Increased By 6.32%

Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TS) had an increase of 6.32% in short interest. TS’s SI was 6.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.32% from 6.35M shares previously. With 1.79M avg volume, 4 days are for Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TS)’s short sellers to cover TS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 2.13 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 34.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 80,103 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 152,303 shares with $8.18 million value, down from 232,406 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $206.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the gas and oil industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.72 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA has $39 highest and $17 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 39.03% above currents $21.34 stock price. Tenaris SA had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TS in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 15.23% above currents $46.5 stock price. Intel had 31 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. Wedbush maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho.

