Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Position; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Sentiment Is 1.13

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 80.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 25,633 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 6,214 shares with $1.66M value, down from 31,847 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $149.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $308.86. About 784,247 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 111 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 98 sold and decreased equity positions in Weingarten Realty Investors. The active investment managers in our database reported: 101.24 million shares, up from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Weingarten Realty Investors in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 71 Increased: 71 New Position: 40.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 18,881 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alphamark Limited Liability Company reported 2,321 shares stake. Abner Herrman And Brock reported 1,520 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Llc stated it has 9,504 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,799 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,959 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.78% or 510 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.05% or 3,537 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 0.1% or 1,275 shares. Torray Llc accumulated 74,362 shares. Bb&T holds 0.23% or 47,771 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 59,311 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Co owns 972 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.94 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.97M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.56 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,284 shares to 8,145 valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 19,010 shares and now owns 35,950 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was raised too.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. WRI’s profit will be $68.18 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors for 260,100 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 3.96 million shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 153,900 shares. The Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.