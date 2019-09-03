Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Walmart (WMT) Stake by $6.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Decreased Waters (WAT) Position by $4.89 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $209.79. About 257,106 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 3.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 85,848 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 624,165 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 0.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Auxier Asset Management holds 53,762 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsr reported 11,622 shares stake. 74,993 are held by Bragg Financial Advsrs. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,906 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.45% or 61,773 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Co has invested 0.93% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Savant Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 17,312 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 330,153 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 12,688 shares. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.9% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 151,688 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma holds 7,737 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 1.02M shares to 118,827 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,707 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.48 million for 24.62 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.