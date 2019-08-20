Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position By $1.00 Million; Korea Investment Trimmed Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 27.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 5,378 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 24,916 shares with $4.66M value, up from 19,538 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $172.62. About 353,502 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 21.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 131,278 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 466,514 shares with $14.32 million value, down from 597,792 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $14.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 1.04M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.41% above currents $172.62 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. 525 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 19,189 shares to 79,341 valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 115,410 shares and now owns 253,672 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 14.78% above currents $27.88 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight”. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs.

Korea Investment Corp increased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 55,749 shares to 80,346 valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 1,952 shares and now owns 4,500 shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.