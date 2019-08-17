Richard Bernstein Advisors Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Share Value Rose, Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $331,250

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.60 million shares traded or 84.61% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 14,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 53,095 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, up from 38,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,201 shares to 90,308 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 73,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,674 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,086 were accumulated by Brinker. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 15,318 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,544 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 6.70 million shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 6,850 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 6,400 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Mgmt. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 5,005 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 23,118 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 2,700 shares. Rockland Trust holds 118,828 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 37,240 are owned by Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated. Johnson Inc invested in 0% or 20 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 7,280 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 502,051 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,261 shares. 31,725 are held by Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 989 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 938,282 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has 6.69% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,574 shares. First Business reported 4,676 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,394 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 151,139 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Delta Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,671 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Dodge & Cox reported 6.30M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Management invested in 66,114 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.77% or 70.01 million shares in its portfolio.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,993 shares to 77,836 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,947 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

