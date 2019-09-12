Richard Bernstein Advisors Increased Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Position; Sands Capital Management Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) stake by 71.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 28,612 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE)’s stock rose 8.76%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 68,722 shares with $2.99 million value, up from 40,110 last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 86,970 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 72,842 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 14.27 million shares with $2.42 billion value, down from 14.35M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $467.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $178.47. About 8.72 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.57 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $226.36’s average target is 26.83% above currents $178.47 stock price. Alibaba had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $199 target in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, September 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23300 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 392,352 shares to 490,866 valued at $56.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hutchison China Meditech Ltd stake by 50,882 shares and now owns 867,873 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 999,209 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 8,200 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.19% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oakworth has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 338,990 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 22,735 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 32,240 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 195 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Llc has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Granite Prns Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 43,365 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Telos Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,850 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 58,065 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 23,508 shares to 62,765 valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,558 shares and now owns 7,765 shares. World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) was reduced too.