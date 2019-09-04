Richard Bernstein Advisors Holds Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Advisory Services Network Cut Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 462.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 112,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 136,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 24,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 5,585 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 9,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $368.76. About 287,930 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.99 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYZ) by 130,061 shares to 130,111 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.