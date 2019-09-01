Richard Bernstein Advisors Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Raised by $731,880 as Stock Value Rose; As Cbs (CBS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87M shares traded or 65.93% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 18/05/2018 – 23 WIFR: BREAKING: CBS affiliate KHOU reports several dead in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn’t Strip Redstones of Control; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 12.50M shares to 24.00 million shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 2.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,134 shares to 58,029 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 21,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,909 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).