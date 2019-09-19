Richard Bernstein Advisors Holding in Home Depot (HD) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Maple Capital Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 14,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 320,809 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 306,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 14,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 44,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15M, down from 58,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 2.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 28,612 shares to 68,722 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.