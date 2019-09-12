Richard Bernstein Advisors Holding in Dte Energy Co (DTE) Raised as Shares Rose; Second Curve Capital Has Raised Its Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 197,405 shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 44,134 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $129.25. About 776,786 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,273 activity. $199,733 worth of stock was bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, September 5.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 92,832 shares to 25,995 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 49,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,591 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46,888 shares to 456,712 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,253 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).