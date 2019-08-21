Richard Bernstein Advisors Holding In Danaher (DHR) Was Boosted; United American Securities Decreased Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Stake by $1.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 103.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,951 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 1.04 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Com accumulated 8.12 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 75,883 shares. St Germain D J Company Inc holds 14,272 shares. 126,084 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.46% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 32,139 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 120,175 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 499,796 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Family Capital Tru accumulated 29,542 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2.57 million are held by First Manhattan. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Minnesota-based Somerset Group Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19,189 shares to 79,341 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 20,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,459 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 2,289 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 18,448 shares. Markel has 0.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 6,663 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lifeplan Group has 77 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 100,024 shares. Chase Counsel Corp accumulated 26,463 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 5.79 million shares. Capital Services Of America has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 980 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 0.14% or 1,319 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 2,100 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

