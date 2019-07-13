Richard Bernstein Advisors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million as Shares Declined; Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Holding by $332,150

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 1.74M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 3,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 32,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Piper Jaffray To Acquire Sandler O’Neill For $485M – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income To Report Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51 are owned by Proffitt Goodson Inc. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 274,765 shares stake. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Two Sigma Lc holds 4,769 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.04% or 14,442 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 132 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 7,003 shares. 4,287 are held by Brown Advisory. Monetary Management Grp Inc owns 400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2.14M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 23,013 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,679 shares to 86,737 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 21,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Boeing Stock Popped 5.5% on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.