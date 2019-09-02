Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose; Boston Research & Management Increases Position in General Mills Com (GIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 285.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 69,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 93,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43M, up from 24,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants accumulated 58,580 shares. 61,319 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Focused Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 851,700 shares. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 41,204 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited invested in 205,634 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & has 1.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,368 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi owns 10,210 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management reported 2,223 shares stake. Cordasco Financial Networks accumulated 390 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Company holds 1,897 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Ltd has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 329,643 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Co. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.61% stake. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 47,407 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 92,511 shares to 131,557 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 74,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,446 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.