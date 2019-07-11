Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $2.89 Million; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Has Lifted by $8.78 Million Its Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 274,505 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 13.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 682,857 shares. Finemark Bancorporation Trust owns 0.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 23,596 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 41,936 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 55,551 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited has 1.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 467,772 shares. Moreover, First Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 13,962 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Com reported 54,064 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 51,611 shares. Champlain Invest Partners Limited Com holds 2.13M shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Art Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 7,168 shares. 364,888 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altra/Fortive Tie-Up Looks Compelling, But Focus On Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Altra (AIMC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Completes Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 80,842 shares to 91,753 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,484 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Financial Secs Lc stated it has 6,384 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 1.19 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Rhenman & Prns Asset reported 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Invest Management has 132,000 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 640,025 shares. Barton Mngmt reported 8,700 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Grp has invested 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Washington Tru Bancorporation owns 45,229 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability stated it has 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Stifel has 0.74% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.21M shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,841 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 38,141 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “GSK, Pfizer (PFE) & Shionogi Ltd. Joint-Owned Company, ViiV Healthcare, Reports Phase III TANGO Study Meets Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Results from XELJANZ XR ORAL Shift Study, The First Phase 3b/4 Study to Evaluate Methotrexate Withdrawal with JAK Inhibitor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19,851 shares to 56,102 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 47,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,031 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).