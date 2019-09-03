Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.95 Million as Market Value Rose; Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake Raised by New Generation Advisors Llc

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 20,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 39,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 59,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 1.25M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 609,075 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 227,100 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 10.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pecaut & accumulated 0.06% or 30,000 shares. 11,053 were reported by Leavell. Walleye Trading Lc holds 137,060 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 146,761 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moore Lp holds 350,000 shares. 129,334 were accumulated by Ameritas Inc. Fruth invested in 0.03% or 19,700 shares. Contrarius Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.18% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 185,685 shares. 396,125 are held by Cibc.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 36,809 shares to 425,450 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 63,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bank & Trust invested in 15,183 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,615 shares. Fenimore Asset Management holds 8,747 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 474,515 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.97% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 228,999 shares. 2,296 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Ltd Llc. Cambridge has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fayez Sarofim And Communication invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fiera Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,964 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.12% or 225,026 shares. 1,726 are held by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc. 56,208 were reported by Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 3,903 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 1.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 411,668 shares.

