Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Stake by $826,080; Market Valuation Rose; Kbc Group Nv Lifted Its Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $1.31 Million as Market Value Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 10,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 28,315 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 38,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 1.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 49.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 12,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 37,745 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 25,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 462,899 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 56,416 shares to 2,425 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 174,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,532 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

