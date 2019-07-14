Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Llp reported 142,251 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,031 shares. Pictet Retail Bank Limited holds 0.88% or 17,070 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability reported 19,690 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Co invested in 9.63M shares. Ht Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 6,406 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Com has invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc reported 714,215 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 38.41 million shares. Zuckerman Investment Llc reported 79,960 shares. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Management owns 11,821 shares. Cordasco Net invested in 0.52% or 4,358 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Finance Management invested in 0.09% or 716 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.57 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 33,540 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Charter holds 0.11% or 2,651 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 158,155 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,900 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 45,691 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,545 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 6,235 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 1.72% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital owns 163,184 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 586 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 27,897 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold $899,150.

