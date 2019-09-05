Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $11.70 Million; Kenetech (VOXX)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 462.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 112,502 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 136,827 shares with $14.24 million value, up from 24,325 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $306.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Kenetech Corp (VOXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 17 sold and reduced positions in Kenetech Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.42 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kenetech Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation for 574,283 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 100,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.44% invested in the company for 271,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 309,851 shares.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.0456 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2944. About 356 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a maker and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.92 million. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Premium Audio segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $23,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Associate Inc reported 24,119 shares stake. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 3.67 million shares or 1.5% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.02% or 315,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 5,598 shares. Coho reported 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howe Rusling Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 58,169 shares. Personal Cap holds 0.54% or 465,130 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has 9,442 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 94,844 shares. Summit Financial Strategies owns 11,443 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corp invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wills Gp has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -6.07% below currents $122.43 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $12900 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

